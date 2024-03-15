Not recognizing Vladimir Putin's victory in the elections which are held from today, March 15, to Sunday in Russia following the 'Belarusian model'? In Brussels and in the capitals of the 27 there is discussion at the moment how to react once the new plebiscite for the Russian president has been certifiedwhile calls come from Mikhail Khodorkovsky to Yulya Navalnaya for the West not to recognize the outcome of the vote, as it did four years ago with Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko.

“Certainly – informed sources explain to Adnkronos – the European Union will not recognize voting in illegally annexed areas”, the Ukrainian regions occupied by the Russians. The situation is different regarding the territory of the Federation, where elections will take place which independent observers will not have been able to monitor in any case.

The risk of 'breaking' relations with Russia

“Declaring the elections illegitimate, according to a Belarusian scenario, would put us in a more complicated situation”, say the sources, convinced that it would lead to “a further degradation of formal relations” with Russia in a phase that is already very difficult, with “the compromising of any possibility of interlocution if a negotiation phase were ever reached”. Even at the diplomatic level, if Putin's victory were not recognised, relations would no longer be at the level of ambassadors, but at the level of chargés d'affaires.

With the 27 having different sensitivities on the issue, negotiations continue in Brussels as in the capitals, while it is foreseeable that violations of human rights or restrictions on the electoral process will be contested in the official comments on the vote.

The EU does not comment “before” elections take place, but the presidential elections in Russia are unlikely to be “democratic”, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said yesterday during a media briefing. Who then added: “The decision on the recognition or non-recognition of the elections lies with the member states. What I can already say now is that Russia is also conducting this vote, illegally in violation of international law, on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, so here I can already say that this will not be recognized by the European Union.”