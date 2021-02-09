Russia Editor-in-Chief arrested for sharing protest-related joke on Twitter – authorities’ grip on media tightens in Russia

Mediazona’s editor-in-chief Sergei Smirnov’s 25-day sentence was shortened on Monday night, but experts expect the authorities’ pressure on hitherto fairly free online media will increase.

Muscovite the appellate court shortened the editor-in-chief on Monday night Sergei Smirnovin 25 days sentence on 10 days, but did not overturn it.

Smirnov, editor-in-chief of Mediazona, received his initial verdict last week. It attracted widespread attention because the imprisonment of a respected journalist was seen as intimidation and a fresh sign of tightening grip on an opposition politician. Alexei Navalnyin after return.

Noteworthy was the fact that the verdict came from a joke retweeting. The original tweeter joked together that the musician who appeared in the invitation to the pro-Navalny demonstration looked like Smirnov. According to the court, with his retweeting, Smirnov called people to an unauthorized demonstration.

Smirnov said he had retweeted only a joke about himself and denied inviting anyone to a demonstration in which he himself did not even participate.

In Russia the internet has been relatively free, and the authorities have largely tolerated the critical news sites operating there. They have long provided an alternative to national television channels under the full control of those in power and, more recently, to more cautious newspapers.

However, the grips have hardened since Navalnyi, who recovered from the poisoning in Germany, returned to Russia more than three weeks ago. He was arrested at the border and later sentenced to absolute prison.

Since then, authorities have arrested and sentenced almost all of Navalny’s auxiliaries to imprisonment or house arrest. Thousands of people have been apprehended in support of the protests.

The third way seems to be to tighten the treatment of the liberal media, director of the Politik incubator Tatjana Stanovaja says to HS.

“We can expect nasty news. They are considering ways to increase the pressure on, for example, the television channel Dožd, the radio channel Eho Mosky and the news site Meduza, ”says Stanovaja.

“They are trying to control the internet and social media more tightly than before using the new laws passed in December. They are trying to control how the opposition narrative spreads on the internet. ”

Punk group Pussy Riot was originally founded, focusing on criminal justice and human rights Mediazona is one of the popular network news sites.

However, the editorial has always avoided politics and considered itself an observer, the editor in chief Dmitry Tkachev tells HS. Therefore, the campaign targeting the editor-in-chief was a surprise.

“Clearly, somewhere in the unhealthy imagination of decision-makers, Mediazona began to appear as one of the actors in the opposition movement,” Tkachev says.

“But we don’t hold demonstrations. We describe the arrests and the fates of those who took part in these demonstrations, we describe the actions of the authorities that dismantled the protests. But it has never been our job to take part in the events. ”

Mediazona has had difficulties before. Website publisher Pyotr Verzilov was poisoned and has been repeatedly fined, but according to Tkachev there has been no clear campaign. However, the arrest of the editor-in-chief was a sign, “that we have been added to the list of enemies”.

Major a number of journalists and media settled in support of Smirnov, which had a positive effect, at least on Smirnov’s prison conditions. However, Tkachev says he considers it clear that pressure from the independent media is increasing.

However, journalists have continued their critical reporting, despite police arresting dozens of journalists wearing press vests during protests.

“Well, healthy Minskava”, presenter of the radio station Eho Moskvy, or Moscow Echo Morning Show Alexander Plusheshev greeted the audience last Wednesday morning after police had beaten protesters in central Moscow the night before protesting the Navalnyi prison sentence.

Minskava was a pun that combines Minsk and Moscow. A couple of presenters Tatjana Felgengauer continued on the same line by editing the station name.

“You’re listening to a radio station in the echo of Minsk.”