Russia Economic sanctions begin to bite: The service sector plunged sharply in Russia in March

According to a survey of purchasing managers, Russian service companies complained of a significant decline in customer demand and new orders.

The activity of the Russian service sector turned to a clear decline in March. Activity contracted at its sharpest pace last month since May 2020, when an interest rate pandemic hit the country’s economy, according to data released by research firm S&P Global on Tuesday.

S & P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index for Russia’s services sector sank 38.1 points last month from 52.1 points in the previous month. Purchasing manager indices with a reading of more than 50 points are interpreted as indicating that production is on the rise. A reading below 50 points, on the other hand, indicates a decline in production.

Russian purchasing managers complained that “increased economic and geopolitical uncertainty” had significantly reduced both customer demand and new orders.

Inflationary pressures accelerated significantly in March from February. Companies in the service sector reported a record rise in input prices.

The companies also reported declining demand from both domestic and foreign customers. The employment of the companies fell at the sharpest pace since June 2020.

The service sector assessed its outlook as weak, and the confidence index measuring the production outlook for the next year turned negative in March.

The Purchasing Managers ’Index, which measures the activity of Russian industry and was released last Friday, also plunged the fastest pace since March 2020.

The combined index of services and industry fell to 37.7 in March from 50.8 in February.