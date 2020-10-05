A pile of seal, octopus and sea urchin carcasses has been covering several kilometers of coastline of the Kamtchatka peninsula (Russian Far East) for several days. Petroleum and phenol have been found in the water.

Greenpeace is sounding the alarm bells in Kamchatka. “An ecological disaster has occurred” in this region of the Russian Far East, assured the NGO Monday, October 5, more precisely in the area of ​​Khalatyr beach (popular tourist place especially with surfers) and Avacha bay, on the Pacific Ocean. Analyzes have established “four times more petroleum products and 2.5 times more phenol” in the water, adds Greenpeace. On Instagram, Anton Morozov, the director of Snowave, one of the main surf schools on the peninsula, posted numerous images of the damage.

Social media star Yuri Doud, known for his punchy documentaries, relayed Anton Morozov’s testimony, saying that for three weeks, “everyone started to have strange unpleasant symptoms after surfing”. He relates pain in the eyes and throat and a “poisoning” by water with an unusual taste and odor. “Many have started to leave the ocean in a hurry. Symptoms appear even without contact with water”, he said, indicating that the “poison” would have been carried for a month by a river flowing into the ocean.

No leads on the origin of this pollution

“If those responsible for this event were more courageous and declared their mistake and started rescue operations, the scale could be brought under control.”, he denounced. Greenpeace claims to have contacted the authorities to “call for an immediate investigation into the causes of the pollution, an assessment of the extent and urgent elimination of the consequences” of the incident. Local authorities have not declared any industrial accidents or unusual occurrences recently.

Faced with hundreds of thousands of views and shares of images of animal carcasses on the beach, local authorities first posted images of a sunny beach on Instagram, claiming that “the color of the water is normal, the smell of the air is normal, the beach is perfectly clean”. On site this weekend, the governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, then threatened with dismissal anyone who disguised the seriousness of the situation and promised analyzes to establish the facts, via samples sent to Moscow. The Russian investigative committee also promised on Saturday an investigation into this “possible ecological disaster”.