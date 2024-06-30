FCS: Russia earned five trillion rubles on sanctions and exports

Over the two years of sanctions, importers from unfriendly countries have lost $256.5 billion (almost 21 trillion rubles) in Russian goods. At the same time, Russia redirected goods worth this amount to other countries and received a profit, reports RIA News with reference to open data.

According to the Federal Customs Service (FCS), after two years of sanctions, Russian exports have benefited. Compared to the previous period, Moscow managed to earn $30.9 billion, or five trillion rubles, in two years. Thanks to trade with friendly countries, the country compensated for the lost income and additionally received at least 287.5 billion dollars, or 26 trillion rubles.

Earlier, the famous American investor Jim Rogers said that sanctions would continue to be imposed against Russia, but the country would not disappear from them. In his opinion, the Russian authorities have already done a “good job” of circumventing Western restrictions.