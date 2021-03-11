Russia slipped from seventh to eighth in the UEFA odds table, behind the Netherlands following Ajax’s 3-0 win over Switzerland’s Young Boys in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday 11 March.

Ajax’s victory earned Holland two points and 0.4 points. Thus, her coefficient this season was 8,400 points, and on the sum of the last five seasons – 38,400. Russia has 38.382 points, writes “Sport-Express“.

At the same time, the Netherlands may increase the lead over Russia if Ajax in the return match of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League draws or again beat the Young Boys and breaks into the quarterfinals of the second most important European Cup tournament.

On the ninth line of the rating, Belgium is now, which will not be able to approach Russia in the 2020/21 season, since the last representatives of this country in European cups, Antwerp and Club Brugge, finished their performance in the Europa League at the stage of 1/16 finals, losing Scotland Rangers and Ukrainian Dinamo from Kiev. 36,500 points remained in the assets of the Belgians.

On February 26, the Russian football club Krasnodar in the second leg of the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Europa League lost to Dynamo Zagreb with a score of 0: 1. The meeting took place at the Maksimir stadium in the capital of Croatia.

Russia in the 2020/21 season was represented on the international arena by six clubs: Dinamo and Rostov, which did not qualify for the Europa League, CSKA did not qualify for the Europa League group, Lokomotiv and Zenit took the last places in the Champions League group … Krasnodar became the only Russian club to make the playoffs.