A’An explosion damaged an administrative building on Russian territory this morning, in the Nevelsky district, Pskov region. This was reported by Governor Mikhail Vedernikov. “An administrative office competent for the nearby oil pipeline near the settlement of Litvinovo, Nevelsky district, was damaged in an explosion early this morning. No one was injured,” he wrote on Telegram. “According to initial information, the building was damaged by the attack of two drones. The final conclusions will be available after the investigators have provided their results,” concluded Vedernikov, quoted by Tass.