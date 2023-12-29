Russia | Dozens of leaders have died under unclear circumstances in the past two years

Many more or less suspicious deaths have been investigated as suicides in Russia.

Russian local politician Vladimir Yegorov was found dead in front of his home in Tobolsk on Wednesday. According to eyewitnesses, Yegorov fell from the third floor window.

Vladimir Yegorov

Yegorov was unknown at the national level. Tobolsk is a city of about one hundred thousand inhabitants along the Tobol River in Western Siberia. Yegorov was said to have been the president Vladimir Putin Member of the United Russia ruling party and deputy chairman of the Tobolsk City Duma.

An anonymous source suspected Jegorov's heart problems as the reason for the newspaper. According to the Russian media, Yegorov was 46 or 47 years old.

in Russia in the last two years, a considerable number of business leaders and local politicians have died under suspicious circumstances. Especially a lot of them have fallen out of the window.

The Vox publication went down at least 15 suspicious deaths already in October 2022. Since then, there have been at least the same number of deaths – according to the Wikipedia page on the topic, more than 20. Wikipedia cannot be considered a reliable source of information, but the estimate gives an indication of the extent of the phenomenon.

Thus, the fact that, according to local sources, there were no signs of a crime in the death did not diminish the speculations that Yegorov was the victim of an assassination.

Kremlin has used assassinations to root out and intimidate the opposition. Opposition figure Alexei Navalny and a former KGB agent Sergei Skripal survived the poisoning, Alexander Litvinenko no again.

Supplier Anna Politkovskaya and opposition politician Boris Nemtsov the murders have remained unsolved.

In recent years, there have been a particularly large number of seemingly unclear deaths in the energy sector. The first cases connected to the phenomenon were the deaths of two Gazprom executives in early 2022. Both were investigated as suicides.

Many Russian researchers critical of Putin's administration, for example a British non-fiction writer Mark Galeotti, have cautioned against over-interpreting the significance of individual deaths. All suspicious Deaths are unlikely to be assassinations – and even those that are, may not all be related to a grand conspiracy.

“All the unexplained deaths in Russia are not explained by the fact that the KGB or the GRU knocked the victim over,” said the former Russian aide to the US president Fiona Hill For Politico.

In Russia, local politicians are often connected to the business world, and shady business disagreements are often resolved with violence. Some of the deaths classified as suicides probably really are – Russia has one of the highest suicide rates in the world.

Ukrainian bornwho amassed a fortune of billions in oil and gas deals Michael Watford was found dead in his home on February 28.

British police investigated the death but found no reason to suspect foul play. According to the police, the death was “unexplained, but not suspicious”. Watford was 66 years old.

HS presents some unexplained deaths from recent years.

Vladimir Nekrasov, chairman of Lukoil's board

Chairman of the board of the Lukoil energy company died in October suddenly at the age of 66. Lukoil said in its announcement that the death was caused by “sudden heart failure” according to the doctors' initial assessment.

Nekrasov was 66 years old when he died.

Lukoil's board chairman Ravil Maganov

Ravil Maganov posed with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in November 2019.

Chairman of the board of energy company Lukoil Ravil Maganov died in the fall of 2022 after falling from the window of the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital.

At the time, Lukoil announced that Maganov had died after a “serious illness”. News agency Tass, on the other hand, reported that Maganov would have committed suicide.

Both may be true: Maganov reportedly checked himself into a hospital for treatment for severe depression.

Lukoil is one of the few Russian companies that took a stand on the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine. In March 2022, Lukoil's government published a press release in which it hoped for “an early end to the military conflict” through negotiations.

Businessman Vladimir Bydanov and local politician Pavel Antov

Two On vacation in India a Russian businessman and politician died in December 2022 under unclear circumstances.

Vladimir Bydanov was found in his hotel room surrounded by empty wine bottles. He was said to have died of a heart attack. Pavel Antov, on the other hand, was said to have fallen from the window of his hotel and committed suicide. He had openly criticized Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

Lukoil board member Aleksandr Subbot

The death of Lukoil board member Aleksandr Subbotin in May 2022 is one of the most unusual cases, although an explanation has been received.

According to witnesses, 43-year-old Subbotin was seeking a cure for his hangover at the shaman's office. The shaman's healing ritual included the use of toad venom. Subbotin had reportedly used toad treatment for his hangovers before, but in May it met his fate.

Igor Škurko, deputy director of Yakutskenergo

Igor Škurko, deputy director of the Yakutian energy company Yakutskenergo, died in pretrial detention in April 2023. He was suspected of accepting a bribe.

According to the local authorities, he had committed suicide.