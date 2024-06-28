Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made no effort to wake up early to watch the debate between US President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump live, the Kremlin said on Friday (28).

“I don’t believe you expect the President of Russia to set the alarm clock to follow the debate in the US,” said Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian regime, during his daily telephone press conference.

Peskov stressed that this debate was not “an event on the agenda of the day” in Russia, in which “there are many issues that are really important for our country”.

“We have no intention of issuing an assessment on these debates. This is an internal matter for the United States. This is the US election campaign,” he said, although he assured that the Kremlin would be duly informed about the statements made by both men.

Peskov also reiterated that Russia “has never interfered in an election campaign in the United States,” in response to accusations of interference in the 2016 elections, won by Trump.

“If you remember, there were several investigations in the US. There, many accused Russia, launched very expensive campaigns and came to the conclusion that no interference was detected. We have no intention of doing so on this occasion either,” he stressed.

During the debate, Trump rejected the initiative presented two weeks ago by Putin to end the war in Ukraine, which involves the annexation of the four regions occupied by Moscow, the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the east and south of the country and Kiev’s abandonment of its plans to join NATO.

In turn, Biden declared once again that Putin is “a war criminal” who killed thousands of people, who wants to restore the Soviet Union and who will try to invade new territories after Ukraine.

Putin has stated on several occasions that the Kremlin prefers Biden to win, as he is a leader who is “much more predictable than Trump”, which he considered a compliment.

At the same time, he defended Trump from what he believes to be judicial persecution in the US and denounced the “fraud” of mail-in voting in the 2020 presidential elections, won by Biden.