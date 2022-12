How did you feel about this article?

Putin said the Patriot defense system, which the US will deliver to Ukraine, is “quite old and doesn’t work as well as our S-300” 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/VLADIMIR GERDO/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

The day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States, in which he met his counterpart Joe Biden and addressed the US Congress, Russia said the trip proves the West’s intention to maintain “a long confrontation” with the Kremlin.

President Vladimir Putin also downplayed the first delivery of the Patriot defense system to Ukraine, announced by the United States.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday’s meeting made it clear that “the collective West is ready for a long confrontation with Russia”, but that even with Western help Ukraine, the Kremlin will achieve its goals in the war.

“As our country’s leadership has stated, the tasks set within the framework of the special military operation will be carried out, taking into account the situation on the battlefield and the real facts,” Zakharova said, using the term Moscow uses to refer to the invasion. .

In turn, Putin stated in statements to the press that the Patriot system should only postpone the outcome of the conflict. “Regarding the Patriots, this is a rather old system and it does not work as well as our S-300,” said the Russian president.

“Those who oppose us think it’s a defensive weapon, that’s what they say. But it’s just what they think and we will always find an antidote. So those who resort to this are just wasting time, just prolonging the conflict,” Putin argued.