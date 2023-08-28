At dawn on Monday, the Russian authorities announced that they had thwarted night attacks by Ukrainian drones in the Moscow and Bryansk regions (west).

“The air defense forces of the Lyubertsy region (southeast of the capital) destroyed a drone that was flying towards Moscow,” the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Telegram.

“There were no injuries or damages, according to preliminary information,” he added, noting that the relevant equipment is on the ground.