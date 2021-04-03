The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties has donated 16 power generators to schools in the Syrian province of Latakia, which are experiencing power outages.

This was announced to reporters by the chief of staff of the CPVS Vladimir Pavlenko.

“A lot of work has been done with the administration of the province of Latakia, and those schools where there is almost never electricity have been selected. Therefore, they were selected primarily for the supply of these generators, ”he said.

Each generator has a capacity of 1 kW, which is enough to provide electricity to one school.

The main advantage of generators is that they run on any local gasoline, are unpretentious and easy to use.

The Russian military also promised to help maintain the supplied equipment.

Earlier, on March 17, it was reported that the Russian military police were conducting patrols in the area of ​​the Syrian city of Bosra. This ensures the safety of monuments that are the property of all mankind.