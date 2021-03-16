Russia donated a batch of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Vietnam. This was reported in the press service of the Security Council (SB) of Russia, reports RIA News…

It is noted that a batch of vaccine was sent to Vietnam by an Il-96 aircraft by decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian drug was brought to the country by the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev. He arrived in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, where two-day Russian-Vietnamese security consultations will take place.

Sputnik V is the first registered Russian coronavirus vaccine based on adenovirus. The drug is registered in more than 50 countries. Currently, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization.