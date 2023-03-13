Refineries in India, which rarely imported Russian oil due to high transportation costs, have become major buyers of Russian oil, and suddenly turned to rushing to crude that Western countries have rejected since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022..

Indian refiners usually buy African oil through spot bids. However, the country’s appetite for African oil has been dampened by the easy availability of discounted Russian oil.

More than a third of India’s total oil imports of 4.94 million barrels per day last month came from Russia. In the past few months, Moscow has replaced Iraq as the largest oil supplier to India, the world’s third largest oil importer and consumer.

The data showed that India received 1.72 million barrels per day of Russian oil last month.

The data also indicated that oil from the Commonwealth of Independent States, which includes Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, accounted for 38.3 percent of imports in February, while the share of African countries fell to 3.6 percent, which is the lowest level since the start of data recording in 2001..

Ehsan-ul-Haq, an analyst at Refinitiv, told Reuters that Indian refiners appear to have increased their purchases of oil from producers in the Middle East under annual contracts to meet contractual obligations..

According to the data, India’s imports of Iraqi oil rose in February by 5.3 percent compared to January, to the highest level in eight months at 1.03 million barrels per day..

The data concluded that from April to February in the current fiscal year, Iraq continued to be the largest supplier of oil to India, while Russia overtook Saudi Arabia to occupy the second place..

Higher purchases of Russian oil have pushed India’s crude imports from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to their lowest level since records began 22 years ago..