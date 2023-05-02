Andriy Borisovich Yermak is one of the most influential men in Ukraine. His work as a lawyer, businessman and film producer led him to his most important job to date: chief of staff of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office. If you pay attention, you will see him in the wings or simply next to the president during every visit, video or speech by Zelensky. From Kyiv, via a video link, he speaks with NRC about his country’s desire to really join NATO.

As Chief of Staff (since 2020), he manages an office with eight hundred employees who work day and night during wartime. He hardly sleeps himself, says one of his employees. “We will not stop,” he says. “We live 24 hours, seven days a week here at the office headed by our president. He is the best possible diplomat for this country.” Jermak sometimes steps out as spokesman for the presidential office himself, though it is almost always to generously give credit to all other Ukrainians who are committed to the country.

During the missile strikes, I saw messages from you on Telegram on Sunday night at 1:52 AM, 3:39 AM, 3:48 AM, and 4:22 AM. How was Sunday night for you?

“I was nervous, but we have been living in the same situation for a while. With drones, missile strikes. Our anti-aircraft forces work very professionally, it’s really great, they’re real heroes. The entire mission over Kyiv was destroyed.”

The renewed Russian attacks appear to be aimed at military targets such as ammunition depots. It is a prelude to the battle that Ukraine must fight: the counter-offensive to push the Russian forces back from the territory for good.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that Ukraine has now received all the combat vehicles that were promised: 230 tanks and 1,550 armored cars. Is that right?

“I cannot disagree with that. It is the secretary general of the organization we want to join. That wouldn’t be very diplomatic on my part. At the same time I must say that it is not enough. We need more guns to win.”

It is no secret that Ukraine wants to join NATO. Why should the Netherlands be interested in Ukraine joining NATO?

“Because you are our friends first of all and we feel a very warm relationship from the first days, the support of your people, common people and of course the support of your government, the support of your Prime Minister who has visited Ukraine on a number of critical moments and had very good meetings with our president.

“It is not only necessary that Ukraine wants to be a member. NATO and its existing members must feel safe. I believe that our accession to NATO is the best way to end this war and ensure peace in Europe for the future and prevent a possible invasion by Russia.”

That war is now underway. Do you understand the security concerns of Ukraine joining the alliance while a nuclear force is attacking Ukrainian territory?

“Yes, we understand that. At the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, we hope for two things. First, a clear route to NATO membership. Secondly, concrete security guarantees for the meantime, as stated in the proposal that we [vorig jaar] prepared with former Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen. We understand that we cannot rely on ‘Article 5’, the NATO provision that prescribes that an attack on one member state is construed as an attack on all member states.

“Ukraine has been fighting for fourteen months. It is not afraid, it can win. We have liberated areas, we are not just defending. We have already done great work for NATO. For the first time in fifty years, everyone in the world understands that NATO is the strongest alliance. Russia doesn’t stand a chance. This is thanks to your help and your support, but also because we are fighting.”

“To be honest, it wouldn’t be smart not to involve the country with one of the most experienced and strongest armies in Europe. We are not blah-blah, we show in practice that we can fight. After this war, we must build a strong line of defense from the Baltic States to the Black Sea. No agreement other than NATO membership can protect the country from new attacks. I say: give us the membership after the victory, but legally invite us in advance. That would be a very strong signal.”

Talk about a signal: the Russian authorities have been saying for some time that they are not fighting with Ukraine, but with NATO – on Ukrainian territory. Ukraine is now fighting for its own autonomy, for its own people. Aren’t you worried that NATO membership is sending the wrong signal?

“First of all, stop listening to this man who killed children and raised a new form of fascism in the heart of Europe. What he says means absolutely nothing to me.”

Jermak cites the conditions in which hundreds of civilians were imprisoned in a cellar in the village of Jagodin in the Chernihiv region, north of Kyiv – one of many cases during the Russian occupation that the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office is investigating. In March 2022, ten civilians were killed in this basement.

“Why should I listen to the person who ordered this?” Jermak spews. “That person must explain in a courtroom in The Hague.”

What can you say about the counter-offensive?

“Only that we are preparing hard and that it is important that we do not stop until we have liberated our entire country. The victory will be a joint victory, our partners, with the Netherlands, for whom we have great respect. We know that people in your country have our flags, how many refugees you host, and your support at all levels, including the weapons that will lead to our victory.”

Ukrainian military analysts told NRC that the offensive will not start until the second half of May at the earliest.

“Give me their names,” jokes Jermak. “The counter-offensive is… If everyone knew about it, it wouldn’t work. We can talk about it when it’s over, when it’s successful.”

Want to reconquer Ukraine up to and including Crimea?

“Yes, Crimea is Ukraine. We’ve always said that. This president did not lose Crimea, this president is going to get it back.”