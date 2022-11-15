MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia does not want to disrupt global food security efforts, Russia’s deputy foreign minister said in an interview with Izvestia newspaper, signaling that a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea could be under way. no problems.

The deal is due to be extended on Nov. 19 unless there are objections. Moscow has said its deal hinges on provisions to ensure it can export its own grain and fertilizer despite obstacles created by Western sanctions.

“We are people for whom the humanitarian dimension of the issue is not an empty word,” said Sergei Vershinin, according to the interview released by Izvestia on Wednesday morning.

Both Ukraine and Russia are major global grain exporters. Russia is the world’s largest exporter of wheat and a major supplier of fertilizers to global markets.

If Western statements about sanctions exemptions for Russia’s food exports are put into practice, “everything will continue under normal conditions” for the Black Sea grain deal, he said.

When asked if Russia would support Turkey’s recent proposal to remove a deadline from the deal, he said the current duration – 120 days – seems “justified”.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt)