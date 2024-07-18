There Russia Does Not Rule Out Deploying Nuclear Missiles in Response to US Decision to Station Long-Range Missiles in Germany starting in 2026, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced. “I do not rule out anything,” he said, answering a specific question.

“If the German authorities believe that it is reasonable to carry out incendiary activities based on, as they say, what we have in Kaliningrad, then we will respond with whatever retaliatory measures we deem appropriate,” he added. Russia must calibrate its response without “internal constraints” on what system to deploy, where and when. “We have a wide range of options. It is not a question of threatening anyone, but of finding the most effective way to respond to new challenges, especially in terms of costs. Nothing is predetermined and further tensions are not predetermined. Unfortunately, at this point the West has decided to go down the path of escalation, pursuing far-fetched pretexts to accuse us of violating its security.”

Peskov: “Russia Does Not Threaten Any European Country”

“Russia has never been a threat to anyone in the European Union, and in Ukraine we are simply defending our interests in a situation where EU countries have refused to have an open dialogue with Russia, on its concerns,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press conference, responding to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who announced that she wanted to create an EU defense, also to protect itself from the Russian threat. “Russia’s foreign policy will adjust accordingly,” Peskov commented, as reported by Tass.

Von der Leyen’s announcement that “we need a Defence Union” demonstrates a “militarisation of the EU” which is thus “preparing for confrontation”, he added, underlining: “This confirms once again the intention of European countries to militarise, fuel tensions, arrive at confrontation and resort to methods of confrontation in their foreign policy”.

“Apparently, von der Leyen spoke about a change of priorities and about this Union taking a military approach,” he then said. “It is difficult to provide exhaustive interpretations, but it is obvious that this work will have to do with the interaction of EU countries within the framework of the Atlantic Alliance,” Putin’s spokesman concluded.