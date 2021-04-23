Russia Doctors urged Navalny to end hunger strike immediately, life of opposition politician in danger

“If the hunger strike continues for a while, we won’t have anyone to treat soon,” the doctors write. It remains to be seen whether Navalnyi will follow his advice.

In Russia opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin doctors urge him to stop his hunger strike immediately. According to doctors, Navalny’s health and life are in serious danger.

Navalnyi has been on hunger strike for more than three weeks. He began a hunger strike when changes in his state of health required treatment that were not taken with the necessary severity by the prison doctors. Navalnyi suffered from back pain, which left his legs feeling numb.

Navalnyi was admitted to a civil hospital for examination on Tuesday. Navalny’s own doctors received the results of the tests on Thursday. They have not been able to meet the opposition politician and also complain in their letter that the information given to them is not enough to make sure of the patient’s situation.

Doctors estimate that Navalnyi would not have been able to get to the civilian hospital without the demonstrations held all over Russia on Wednesday. According to a team of doctors, Navalny’s treatment at a hospital in Vladimir “even closely resembled an independent study”.

“It’s really sad that to achieve this, you have to refuse food for 23 days,” Navalny’s close supporter Leonid Volkov wrote a message service on Twitter on Thursday.

If Navalnyi continues his hunger strike, Friday will be its 24th day.

Navalnyin The Instagram account praised support demonstrations across the country.

“Yesterday you walked together for me. Today I lie on my field bed and imagine myself walking with you and for you, ”Navalnyin’s Instagram account wrote on Thursday.

During the demonstrations, an observer of the Russian authorities was arrested OVD-info organization according to the pages, more than 1,900 people.

Navalnyi suffers from a little over two and a half year prison sentence pokrova penal colony of about one hundred kilometers from Moscow.

The verdict is widely considered political, as it was originally conditional and made unconditional because Navalnyin allegedly violated the obligation to report his parole. The most common reason for not registering was that he was in Germany where he was treated in the wake of the August assassination attempt.

Attempts were made to assassinate Navalnyi with a chemical weapon found to be a previously unknown variant of the novitok group. Not much is known about the long-term effects of novices in the human body and, for example, in the nervous system.

For this reason, Navalny’s doctors argue in their letter that the opposition politician should preferably be transferred to Moscow, where Russia’s best expertise in his care can be ensured.