War Russia-Ukraine, Peskov: “Attacks on NATO? If threatened”

There Russia feels threatened from the West. This thinks the Kremlin, which for the first time speaks of warbut not with Ukraine but with the countries of Born. “We feel surrounded – says the spokesman for PutinDmitry Peskov – from a “hostile reality”, because we are “in the middle of a war, economic And commercial“carried out by Western countries.” We must adapt to the new conditions – explains Peskov, according to what Ria Novosti reports -. Unfortunately, these conditions they are rather hostile. We in Russia feel we are in the middle of a war. Western European countries, the United States, Canada, Australia are leading one war against us in trade, in the economy, in the seizure of our properties, in the seizure of our funds, in the blocking of our financial relationships. We have to adapt at the new reality“.

There Russia he has no attack on NATO countries in mind. The spokesman for the Kremlin told the American TV channel Pbs Dmitry Peskovunless it is “a mutual act“. Ria Novosti reports.” If this is not retaliatory action, if not they force us to do it. We can’t think about it and we don’t want to think about it “, Peskov replied to those who asked him to imagine a situation in which he will have to send troops in a village from the Born. Russia would use nuclear weapons only when there is a “threat to existence of the state “and not as a consequence of the war in Ukraine. But any result of the operation in Ukraine, of course, is not a reason for the use of a nuclear weapon – Peskov said -. We have a concept of safety which states very clearly that only when there is a threat to the existence of the state, in our country, can we use and we will actually use weapons nuclear to eliminate the threat to the existence of our country “.

