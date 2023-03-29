Permanent mission of Russia to the UN: Ukraine and Turkey did not oppose the extension of the grain deal

Ukraine and Turkey did not oppose the extension of the “grocery” deal for another 60 days. The position of Kyiv and Ankara was revealed by Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of Russia to the UN, reports RIA News.

He clarified that if Kyiv and Ankara did not agree with the terms of the resumption of the grain deal, then they had to notify Moscow of this in writing. “But that did not happen. That is, if we were not notified that they are against the prolongation for 60 days, then it is extended for 60 days,” the Russian diplomat explained.