Russia accused Western countries today, Saturday, of “destabilizing” the G20 financial summit in India by trying to work towards adopting a joint statement on the Ukrainian crisis.
“We regret that the activities of the G20 are still subject to destabilization by the West and used in an anti-Russian way,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Moscow considered that the United States, the European Union and the Group of Seven countries “prevented the adoption of joint decisions” by trying to impose “dictations”, so that the joint statement would include its interpretation of the Ukrainian crisis.
“We urgently call on the West to abandon its destructive policy as soon as possible, and to take into account the objective realities of a multipolar world,” she added.
“The G20 should remain an economic forum, rather than encroaching on the security department,” the ministry added.
Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Twenty (G20) ended their meetings in India today, Saturday, without reaching a joint statement, due to differences over the Ukraine crisis.
On Saturday, India, which chairs the Group of Twenty, published a “summary” of the discussions at the conclusion of the meetings, but without a joint statement.
