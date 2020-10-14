Russia Diplomatic sources: EU imposes sanctions on six Russians over Navalny poisoning, names announced on Thursday

The EU’s sanctions decision came very quickly.

European the union is adding to its sanctions list the names of six russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin due to poisoning. The news agency AFP reports this with reference to anonymous diplomatic sources.

According to AFP, the names of those subject to the sanctions will be published on Thursday, when the sanctions will take effect. Sanctions against individuals usually mean travel bans and asset freezes.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced as soon as AFP news came to light that Russia was responding to EU sanctions to the same extent.

EU At a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, the foreign ministers approved a proposal by Germany and France to impose sanctions on Navalny poisoning. Navalnyi was poisoned by a neurotoxin belonging to the novitok group in Tomsk, Siberia on August 20, and he is recovering from hospital treatment in Berlin.

“Nobody should have this poison,” said the Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto commented after Monday’s meeting. “Another thing is that it has been used against a key opposition politician, and Russia has not been cooperative in resolving this case.”

News agency Reuters sources speculated on Monday that military intelligence could be targeted by GRU officers. The EU added four GRU employees to its sanctions list after a Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia Skripal was poisoned by novice shock in Salisbury, UK in March 2018.

In the case of the Skripalis, it took almost a year for the EU to take a sanctions decision, so the Union’s action can be considered swift.