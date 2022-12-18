Kremlin troops erected in eleven days a whole complex of trenches in Popasna, Russian rear of Bakhmut – the main battle front in eastern Ukraine -, according to an analysis of satellite data by the private company Planet Labs released by the American newspaper New York Times .

That seems to be a trend in the Ukraine war. Moscow has recruited 318,000 new fighters since September, but just over 70,000 are already fighting. While this new contingent is being trained and transported to the battlefield, the Russians have been adopting a defensive position.

They have already lost about half of the territory gained in the February 24 invasion, according to western analysts. They are now trying to prevent the Ukrainian counter-offensive that began in September from driving them across borders.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to have admitted for the first time that his operation in Ukraine is not a blitzkrieg – a quick war with an emphasis on military maneuvers – but a long conflict. The analysis would have taken place, according to news agencies, at a meeting between Putin and Russia’s so-called human rights council, about ten days ago.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksyi Resnikov, said that in the large Russian convoy that tried to take the capital Kyiv, in the north of the country, between February and March, the Russians would have taken full uniforms. His goal was to parade in a few days on Khreshchatyk avenue, the main one in the city.

This did not happened. Kyiv was transformed into a great fortress. There were trenches at every corner, air defenses, artillery and even armed members of the population waiting for the Russians shoulder to shoulder with professional soldiers.

Russian troops occupied more than 150 small towns and villages near Kyiv. There, columns of Russian armor, intended to carry out the Kremlin’s blitzkrieg, were often surprised by Ukrainian and International Legion patrols. Tanks were destroyed with anti-tank rockets – like the consecrated Javelin – or drone bombing.

In just over a month of war, the Russians began to withdraw from the surroundings of the capital and from an entire strip of land on the northern border of the country, which practically went to the province (oblast) of Kharkiv, in the northeast.

In July, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a counter-offensive and Ukrainian forces moved south towards Kherson – the only provincial capital that had been taken by the Russians in this year’s invasion.

The Kremlin sent at least 30,000 troops to the southern region. However, the main Ukrainian attack was in the northeast, and Kharkiv province was completely liberated in a lightning offensive in September.

The Russians had established their headquarters for all operations in the east of the country in the city of Izyum. It was practically surrounded and the Russians retreated on the first of October.

I was in Izyum recently and saw teams of technicians still picking up munitions left by the Russians and investigating for mines. The Russian withdrawal was disorganized. Much military equipment was left behind.

But the fact that it was a withdrawal does not mean that it was peaceful. I saw apartment buildings literally ripped in half by bombing, shattered industries that were used as troop shelters, bridges dynamited and neighboring villages completely leveled. There were incinerated armored vehicles everywhere.

Moscow seems to have decided that this type of withdrawal would not be repeated in the Ukraine war. Large complexes of trenches and fortifications were then prepared for the defense of the southern capital of Kherson.

Children in Kherson, the only regional capital that Russia had captured in the war this year, but which has since been regained. Photo: Luis Kawaguti

But, as in Kharkiv, the Russians suffered a crushing defeat and had to abandon positions. Kherson was retaken on 11 November.

When I was there, three days after the liberation, I saw razed villages, many minefields around the city and trench complexes abandoned by the Russians.

This calls into question the effectiveness of these lines of defense. If there are no soldiers to protect them, they are just holes in the field.

Ukraine now has nearly three times the number of soldiers on the battlefield than the Russians. Hence the need for Moscow to trigger its “partial mobilization” in September.

In parallel, the Ukrainians are being very well armed by the West, with rocket launchers and missiles that can reach the enemy at an ever greater distance.

According to the analysis of satellite images by the New York Times, vast complexes of trenches are being prepared in the Russian-controlled part of Kherson province, east of the Dnipro River, which practically divides the country in half.

The apparent objective is that Ukrainian troops will not be able to advance on the Crimean peninsula, conquered by Russia in 2014.

In Donbas, in the east, Russian troops are trying to take the city of Bakhmut in order to gain road access to the main cities in the north of Donetsk province. The south of the province has been controlled by Moscow since 2014. In the rear, they build fortifications where they can retreat in case of a counterattack.

The Russians use military tractors created in the 1960s (BTM-3) to dig an average of 800 meters of trenches per hour. Satellite images also showed shelters for snipers, anti-tank ditches (ditches dug in the ground that make it difficult for tanks to move) and “dragon teeth”, concrete obstacles also intended to slow down the advance of tanks.

The logic of these defenses is to make the enemy take longer to move and thus be more exposed to shots.

In short, the Kremlin’s aim seems to be to buy time on the battlefield. This is not just to get more soldiers into the war.

In the political field, Moscow hopes to undermine the support of NATO countries (Western military alliance) to Ukraine. The large amount of weapons, military equipment and financial resources that have been guaranteed to Kyiv allowed the country to turn the tables on the battlefield.

But Russia was not defeated. Moscow’s hope is that the energy crisis exacerbated by sanctions on Russian gas will put pressure on European governments to withdraw support for the Ukrainians. Private companies are going bankrupt and citizens are protesting energy prices. So the Kremlin signals with cheap gas if Europeans leave Ukraine.

For now, this is not what is happening. In recent months, government after Western government has reiterated or even increased support for Kyiv. Successive prime ministers and defense ministers from different nations have come to the Ukrainian capital to show their commitment. In the days when letter bombs were sent to the Ukrainian embassy and Spanish government bodies, Madrid’s defense minister, Margarita Robles, said in an interview I attended in Odesa: “This will not undermine our support for Ukraine.”

Furthermore, sanctions on Moscow are increasing rather than decreasing.

In the field of information, the Kremlin has directed its propaganda at conservative politicians in the United States, with the aim of causing division in the country. Putin tries to artificially associate himself with flags such as defense of the family and combating LGBT movements. All propaganda, as the Kremlin is much more interested in subjugating neighboring countries than defending family values.

To damage the Ukrainian economy, Russia has been bombing the electrical infrastructure for more than two months. The port of Odesa was paralyzed due to lack of electricity. During this period, I noticed the difficulty of merchants and industry in maintaining their activities.

The civilian population ends up being the most affected. Without electricity, many home heating systems are not working. Heating in Ukraine is central – power plants distribute steam to homes – or individual gas. Even gas systems need electricity to run.

The result is that millions of Ukrainians will face the worst winter of their lives. The World Health Organization has already warned of the risk of thousands dying from the cold.

After a trip through the Donbas region, heading to western Ukraine. Cities here are no longer barricaded like they were at the start of the invasion. The prices of products and services seem more stabilized. But the blackouts and air attack alarms don’t let us forget that this is a country at war.

After more than two months of journalistic coverage, I take a bus to Poland. The vehicle is full of women and children. Lyudmyla Hrybchuk is from Ternopol, a city in the countryside of Ukraine. There is no power plant there and the inhabitants depend on the national grid, already seriously affected by the Russian bombings.

“We had two weeks that were very difficult, there was only light for two or three hours a day”, he said. She works at a school book publisher and has decided to leave Ukraine this winter. She was traveling to her daughter’s house in Portugal when I found her.

“In the past, before the war, we told people in other countries about the threat Russia posed, but they thought we were overreacting. Now everyone is seeing what is happening here. We are also fighting this propaganda that Russia and Ukraine are one and the same. We are very different, the world needs to know,” she said.

I leave Ukraine for the second time with a heavy heart for the future of these people.