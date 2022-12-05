Russia | Did Ukraine strike deep into Russia? The expert believes in the theory of drones

In the past, Ukraine has lacked the means to respond to infrastructure attacks by Russia, says Docent of Military Sciences Ilmari Käihkö.

RUSSIAN at the base of strategic bombers on the eastern bank of the Volga in the Saratov region, a powerful explosion occurred early Monday morning. The Russian opposition channels Baza and Astra claimed, based on their own sources, that an unknown aircraft destroyed two Russian Tu-95 bombers.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Ukrainian armed forces tried to attack the airport in Ryazan and the Engels base near Saratov.

According to the ministry, Soviet-made airplanes were used in the attack, which were shot down by anti-aircraft. However, three Russian soldiers were killed and four wounded in the attack. In addition, two planes suffered minor damage in the attack, according to the ministry.

of military science docent Ilmari Käihkö considers it possible that Ukraine is behind the explosions.

“It is definitely possible. The Russian media has already talked about drones, at least for the second attack. The probability of an accident is significantly reduced when the attacks have been carried out so close to each other in time and the targets have been similar.”

According to Käihkö, Ukraine also has a military reason to attack Russian targets that have a direct connection to the war.

He emphasizes that so far it is not known how the attacks were carried out.

It is about 600 kilometers from the Kharkiv region of Ukraine to the Engels base.

“A plane is certainly one possibility. The second is that Ukraine has a missile capable of reaching this far. However, we don’t know about the existence of such a missile, so it could be an airplane,” says Käihkö.

So far, there is no information on whether the airplane was sent from Ukraine or Russia.

If the attacks turn out to be carried out by Ukraine, according to Käihkö, they are based on infrastructure attacks by Russia, which Ukraine has not been able to respond to.

A change in Ukraine’s strategy would probably lead to nothing – at least it would not have positive consequences for Ukraine.

“Ukraine wants to strike military targets, not necessarily civilian targets, because it’s hard to see what the benefit would be. It would take away morality and the right to self-defense from Ukraine.”

From Ukraine’s point of view, the worst option would be for Russia to advance. However, according to Käihkö, there are currently no signs of that.

I’m crazy according to Ukraine wants to show its international supporters that the war is going on.

Hitting air bases would also be easy for Ukraine, as Russian planes have been stored in the sky. Käihkö wonders about the practice, because in some cases ammunition has been stored near Russian machines.

“If the attacks were carried out by Ukraine, this would be a way for Ukraine to respond to infrastructure attacks carried out by Russia. Ukraine, which has been the recipient of attacks, has previously lacked such a means,” he says.

Käihkö estimates that Russia’s attacks on at least five Ukrainian cities on Monday are perhaps Russia’s response to the morning’s events.

“I don’t know if they were planned before, but it is possible that Russia has struck back right away.”