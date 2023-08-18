Polyansky: Ukraine will not benefit from the use of cluster munitions

Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said Ukraine would not benefit much from the use of cluster munitions on the battlefield. His words convey TASS.

“Cluster munitions do not give special advantages on the battlefield, and Washington is well aware of this,” Polyansky said. At the same time, he called false the assertions of the American authorities that the weapons of this type supplied by them will not be used in violation of the norms of international humanitarian law.