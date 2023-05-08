The Russian Federation did not receive clarifications from the United States on the explosions at Nord Stream. Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation at the arms control talks in Vienna, told Izvestia about this. According to him, Moscow is no longer counting on a response from Washington, but does not understand the position of Europe, which, according to the diplomat, is “openly humiliated.”

On February 8, a journalist from the United States, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, in his investigation, came to the conclusion that the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines on September 26, 2022 were carried out by the United States with the support of Norway. According to him, the Americans and Norwegians carried out the action under the guise of NATO exercises Baltops.

After the publication of the investigation, the Russian Federation demanded an explanation from the United States of the incident, but Washington did not respond to Moscow’s request, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control in Europe, told Izvestia.

“We have not received any explanations about the explosions and are unlikely to receive any. There will be nothing new. The position of Europe, which is being openly humiliated, is completely incomprehensible to me,” the diplomat said.

The US Department of Defense, after the appearance of the Seymour Hersh investigation, said that the United States had nothing to do with explosions on gas pipelines. The European Commission also called the findings of the investigation “speculation”.

At the end of March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he fully agreed with the conclusions of Seymour Hersh about the involvement of US intelligence services in undermining the Nord Stream.

Russia and China submitted to the UN Security Council a proposal for an international independent investigation into the attack on Nord Stream. However, at the end of March, the Security Council rejected this proposal. The resolution was supported by the Russian Federation, China and Brazil, while the US, UK, France and other countries chose to abstain.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Northern then: the United States did not provide an explanation to the Russian Federation about explosions on gas pipelines