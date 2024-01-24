Moscow accuses Ukraine of launching 2 air defense missiles at the aircraft; 74 people died

The Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said this Wednesday (24 January 2024) that the Kremlin did not request the security of the airspace of Belgrod, in southern Russia, where a plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners and 74 people died. Moscow accuses Kiev of attacking the aircraft. The information is from official channel of the Ukrainian service.

According to the statement, the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky said it had no reliable information about who was on board the aircraft, and that Russia should guarantee the safety of Ukrainian prisoners held by Moscow, which, according to the country, it did not do.

On the other hand, Ukraine claims to have fulfilled all the requirements of the agreement that involved the exchange of prisoners of war between the countries. Kiev also claims that Russian soldiers who were held captive were safely returned to their country of origin.

Ukraine further stated that Russian accusations of attacking the aircraft are “planned actions of the Russian Federation aimed at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine and weakening international support for Kiev”.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Russia accused Ukraine of shoot down a Russian military plane this Wednesday (Jan 24), with 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war. Everybody died. The Ilyushin Il-76 model crashed in the city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine. The information is from the Russian news agency RIA.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, a missile fired from Liptsy, in the Kharkov region, brought down the plane. The Kremlin also reported that 6 crew members and 3 Russian soldiers were on board. The exchange between prisoners would take place in Kolotilovka, on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow classified the episode as a “act of terrorism” of Ukraine and declared that the “Nazi regime in Kiev” shot down the plane to blame the Russians. The news agency Reuters searched the Ukrainian government to call for a demonstration. Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that a statement must be made, but that information still needs to be clarified.

A resident of the region recorded the moment the plane crashed. In the images below, you can see an explosion followed by a cloud of black smoke.

Watch the video (56s):

In post on Xthe editor-in-chief of Sputnik and from RTMargarita Simonyan, published the list of Ukrainian prisoners who were on the plane.

Read the names:

Maxim Mikhailovich Alexeev;

Mikhail Sergesevich Antonov;

Ivan Sergeevich Arestov

Alexander Yuryevi” Babaev;

Omelyan Vasilievich Badulin;

Vladislav Yurievich Bobrovsky;

Evgeny Anatolievich Galtsev;

Alexei Leonidovich Gladyr;

Deniya Viktorovich Golik;

Vladimir Nikolaevich Grischenko;

Konstantin Nikolaevich Danilchenko;

Sergey Viktorovich Ditsman;

Bogdan Mikhailovich Dudyak;

Igor Vladimirovich Erysh;

Alexander Vladimirovich Eskov;

Vitaly Valerievich Kaskov;

Sergey Nikolaevich Kobzev;

Valery Andreevich Kovalyov;

Nazar Vladimirovich Kovalyk;

Oleg Petrovich Kovalchuk;

Ivan Sergeevich Komaritsyn;

Maxim Anatolievich Konovalenko;

Dmitry Alexandrovich Kornienko;

Denis Valerievich Korchan;

Yaroslav Ivanovich Krivane;

Dmitry Vladimirovich Kryachko;

Oleg Miroslavovich Kuzma;

Vyacheslav Ivanovich Kuropyatnik;

Sergey Tarasovich Levkiv;

Alexander Viktorovich Lemekha;

Alexander Viktorovich Lepsky;

Yuri Nikolaevich Lobashov;

Roman Vitalievich Lozitsky;

Alexander Dmitrievich Motorin;

Roman Sergeevich Navitny;

Valery Ivanovich Oleksienko;

Alexander Valerievich Omelyanenko;

Sergey Vasilievich Onysko;

Andrey Anatolievich Orlovsky;

Ivan Ivanovich Okhapsky;

Nazar Olegovich Petrykiv;

Vyacheslav Nikolaevich Poznyakov;

Andrey Evgenievich Radushinsky;

Ivan Romanovich Roy;

Valery Ivanovich Saltan;

Sergey Viktorovich Semenov;

Valery Valerievich Semikras;

Igor Nikolaevich Semonenko;

Yaroslav Vladimirovich Sobolev;

Vladislav Igorevich Stetsenko;

Yuri Viktorovich Stetsenko;

Deuran Bazerbaevich Tailakov;

Sergey Nikolaevich Tarasov;

Andrey Vyacheslavovich Tatuyko;

Roman Vasilievich Tkach;

Nikolai Vladimirovich Truchan;

Ivan Ivanovich Fedeka;

Vladimir Vladimirovich Fedchuk;

Vitaly Alexandrovich Fil;

Vitaly Vladimirovich Fokin;

Andrey Viktorovich Chekishev;

Alexei Sergeevich Sharov;

Alexander Anatolyevich Shelin;

Alexander Sergeevich Yanshin;

Igor Vladimirovich Yaryg.

According to the Russian state agency TassRussia requested this Wednesday (24 January) an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (United Nations) regarding the crash of the Il-76 plane.

“We are counting heavily on France, which currently presides, to fulfill its responsibilities and schedule this meeting as quickly as possible”said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

At UN headquarters in New York, Lavrov said the Kremlin was working to establish “facts” about the plane crash, while Kiev claims “victory”. Said that Ukraine “definitely” knew about the imminent exchange of prisoners in the Belgorod region.

“This is yet another atrocity committed by Zelensky’s criminal regime. Shortly after the plane crash, they made a misanthropic statement about the victory of the 'valiant Armed Forces of Ukraine'”, he said the minister.

This Wednesday (January 24), Zelensky used social media to publish a tribute to the Ukrainian External Intelligence Service.

“These are the people who assist the State in staying aware of the real situation in each direction. An institution whose effectiveness is crucial to Ukraine’s many achievements.”wrote in X. The Ukrainian president has not yet issued a public statement regarding the accusations related to the downing of the Russian plane.

With almost 2 years of war, Zelensky is facing difficulties in securing financial support from countries allied with Ukraine.

In December, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said funding for Ukraine would run out by the end of 2023 if the US Congress did not approve President Joe Biden's emergency spending request. .

According to the Political, the Pentagon has $4.4 billion available to supply weapons directly to Kiev from the US Department of Defense stockpile. However, the transfer of these weapons is limited by the need for financing to replenish US stockpiles, which are nearly depleted.