Reuters: Russia refused to allow Brazil to investigate the death of Prigozhin

Russia has notified Brazil of its decision “for the time being” not to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, in accordance with international standards. Reuters.

It is noted that earlier the Brazilian Center for Research and Prevention of Aviation Accidents (CENIPA) announced its readiness to join the investigation into the crash of a business jet of the Brazilian company Embraer “in the interests of improving aviation safety” if it is carried out in accordance with international rules.

The head of CENIPA, Marcelo Moreno, told the agency that Moscow is not obliged to agree, it is only “recommended to do so,” noting that the participation of the Brazilian side would be remote.

On August 23, an Embraer business jet crashed in the Tver region, which was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg. There were seven passengers and three crew members on board, including Prigozhin, as well as the Wagner’s key commander, Dmitry Utkin. There are no survivors. According to one version, there could be a bomb in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft.

Prigogine was secretly buried at the Porokhov cemetery. This format of burial was the wish of the relatives.