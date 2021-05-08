Russian experts detected increased activity in space in 2021, the Ministry of Defense said, the message of which leads RIA News…

“The Russian optical-electronic complex for detecting space objects” Okno-M “, located in Tajikistan in the Sanglok mountains (Pamir mountain system) at an altitude of 2200 meters above sea level, for four months in 2021 provided control of the movement of about 30,000 space objects”, – reported in the department.

For the entire 2020, Okno-M provided control of more than 25 thousand space objects. The capabilities of the complex allow you to fix objects at an altitude of 120 to 50 thousand kilometers.

In this case, the controlled objects may not exceed the size of a tennis ball. “Window” has been on combat duty since 1999. In 2014, it was modernized, after which its name was changed to “Window-M”.