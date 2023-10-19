Russian authorities have detained a second American reporter. Journalist Alsou Kurmasheva, employee of the North American government media Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and holder of dual Russian and American nationality, “has been accused of refusing to register as an alleged foreign agent,” as detailed in her newspaper, and of having prepared a report on the mobilization of some university professors with a vision “ alternative” to that of the Kremlin on the war. Her arrest, when she was in Russia on a brief trip for family reasons, is added to that of the reporter from The Wall Street Journal in Moscow, Evan Gershkovich, in prison since March of this year accused of espionage.

Kurmasheva lived in the Czech Republic with her husband and two children. The journalist, in preventive detention, regularly reported on RFE-RL, a media outlet financed by the United States, on the problems of the Tatar and Bashkir minorities in the regions of Tatarstan and Bashkortostan. According to her media, she gave voice to civil initiatives “aimed at protecting and preserving their language and culture in the face of increasing pressure from the Russian authorities on the population of the republics of the Volga region in recent years.” .

The persecution of the reporter began when she was waiting for her flight back to Prague. Kurmasheva traveled to Russia on May 20 for personal reasons and she was detained on June 2 at the Kazan airport (Tatarstan) when she was preparing to return home. Her security services confiscated both of her passports and she was fined for failing to register her US citizenship with Russian authorities. Since then she had waited for her documents to be returned and her situation to be unblocked, but this Thursday she was informed of the charges she faces.

The Tatar—Inform agency has provided some more details about his arrest. Specifically, Kurmasheva has been detained for failing to provide the necessary documents in the register of foreign agents “on the collection of selective information in the field of military activities of the Russian Federation that, once received from foreign sources, can be used against the security of the country.”

The authorities accuse the journalist of obtaining information about professors from a university in Tatarstan who were mobilized to fight in Ukraine “in order to prepare alternative analytical materials” to the official Kremlin version and “discredit Russia in an information campaign.” That is, to tell the personal vision of several Russians who have participated in the war. Likewise, she is also being investigated for publishing a book “that negatively exposes Russia’s special operation in Ukraine,” according to Tatar—Inform.

The sentence can carry up to five years in prison.

“The penalty for this accusation is a fine, community service or up to five years in prison,” Kurmasheva’s media emphasizes. His director, Jeffrey Gedmin, demands “her immediate release to return to his family.” “Alsu is very respected by her colleagues, she is a faithful wife and a loving mother of two children,” she adds.

RFE/RL and its editorial team were included on the list of foreign agents of the Russian Ministry of Justice in 2017, although the outlet, blocked on the internet by the Russian authorities, rejects its inclusion. The foreign agent label is only similar in name in Russia to its American counterpart: while in the United States it forces people and institutions that represent foreign interests to provide more information on income from abroad, in Russia it has served to liquidate organizations. of human rights and punish the internal opposition.

According to the latest revisions to Russian law, any individual considered “under foreign influence” can be included in the register, and will then be prohibited from teaching at universities and colleges, organizing public events or being a member of an electoral commission.

Kurmasheva’s deprivation of liberty is added to that of the reporter from The Wall Street Journall Evan Gershkovich, whose preventive detention has been extended by a Moscow court until November 30. The American journalist was arrested in Yekaterinburg, in the Urals, during a trip where he was preparing several reports. One of them, about the Wagner mercenary company, and another, according to sources familiar with the case, about the production of tanks, a few months after Putin ordered the total mobilization of his military factories.

The Russian Federal Security Service, the FSB, accused Gershkovich of espionage after his visit to the city of Nizhny Tagil, where the plant of the country’s main tank manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod, is located. That complex, which produces the backbone of the Russian armored vehicles, the T-72B3 and T-90 tanks, had been publicly shown five months earlier when images of a visit by the vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, were released. .

