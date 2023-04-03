Daria Trépova, the alleged perpetrator of the attack that on Sunday killed a Russian ultranationalist blogger and injured around thirty people in a Saint Petersburg cafe, has been arrested. The Investigation Committee, a body that exercises the functions of the police and the Prosecutor’s Office at the same time, has announced the capture of the woman the morning after the explosion. Her husband, Dmitri Rilov, trusts her wife’s innocence from exile, where he is because of her opposition to the war unleashed against Ukraine.

The main suspect in the attack was identified by the authorities as soon as the attack was committed. Trépova (Saint Petersburg, 1997) had given a statuette to Vladlén Tatarski during a colloquium in defense of the invasion of Ukraine. The bust, which represented the victim herself, allegedly contained the more than 200 grams of TNT that destroyed the premises. Everything was recorded by the attendees of the event.

According to eyewitnesses interviewed by the newspaper bumaga, Trépova, who knew the deceased from previous events and had introduced herself as Nastia, intervened twice during the event held at the Street Food No. 1 cafe in Saint Petersburg. She first asked an “ideological” question, and then she took the microphone again to address the deadly gift. “Do you remember, Vladlén, that I gave you a postcard?” She told him. “The one you drew?” he replied. “I study at the Academy of Arts. Now I brought you a sculpture as a gift. They told me at the entrance that it was a bomb, and I left it there, ”she added.

Russian security forces located the suspect in the flat of a friend of her husband’s in Saint Petersburg, where she had arrived from Moscow. according to the newspaper fontankaBoth had bought plane tickets to leave for Uzbekistan soon.

“I brought the statuette that exploded,” Trépova said in the brief extract from her interrogation released by the Russian Interior Ministry. In the 25 seconds that the recording lasts, which has been edited with several cuts, the detainee appears remorseful and speaks with a broken voice. The suspect herself admits that she was present “at the scene of Tatarski’s murder” and she sighs before continuing. “Can I tell you later?” she asks the interrogator when she asks who gave her the bomb.

Both Trépova and her husband had been arrested twice at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine for participating in anti-war demonstrations, according to the platform against the repression of protests OVD—Info. Her husband, a member of the Libertarian Party, had left the country to live in exile.

Rilov believes that it is a trap set by someone. In an interview with SVTV, he stated that he did not know anything about Trépova’s actions, although he rules out that he consciously participated in the attack. “I think my wife was framed. I’m pretty sure she would never have been able to do something like that on her own. She would give and I do not support the war against Ukraine, but we believe that these actions are unacceptable, ”said the husband.

The event has also resulted in 31 injuries. Two of the victims are the journalist Tatiana Líubina, who doctors fear she may lose her sight, and the activist Sergei Chaulin, deported from Estonia, where he was the coordinator of the Victory Day events.

Tatarski, whose real name was Maxim Fomin (Makiivka, Ukraine, 40 years old) became a popular pro-war blogger after passing through the separatist militias in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. The deceased, who had more than half a million followers on Telegram, escaped from a Donetsk prison, where he was imprisoned for a bank robbery at the outbreak of the Donbas war in 2014. Years later, he wrote several autobiographical books and became a war correspondent.

“We will defeat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone that is necessary. Everything will be as we want,” Tatarski said in the Kremlin in December last year. The blogger was one of the guests of President Vladimir Putin at the acts of annexation of the occupied Ukrainian territories.

In addition, Trépova’s alleged sympathy for the Russian opposition organization Alexéi Navalni has been used by the Russian authorities to link the two. According to the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, the explosion at the cafe was planned “by the special services of Ukraine with the participation of persons who collaborate with the Anti-Corruption Fund.” This platform, declared an extremist organization by the Kremlin, has been one of the main voices against the war inside Russia.

For his part, the owner of the Wagner mercenary company, Yevgueni Prigozhin, has rejected Moscow’s official version of the attack and believes that Ukraine was not behind it: “Yes, everything is similar to the death of Daria Dugina, but I would not blame to the Kiev regime for these actions. It seems to me that there is a group of radicals that does not have much to do with their government,” the businessman said in a statement.

The attack came just weeks after an anti-Putin volunteer group, the Ukraine-based Russian Volunteer Corps (TRC), claimed responsibility for a raid in the Briansk border region. On the other hand, US intelligence leaked in October last year that the murder of Daria Dugina, the daughter of Russian ultra-nationalism leader Alexander Dugin, could have been orchestrated by the Ukrainian intelligence services.

