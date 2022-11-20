Clouds of black smoke rose high from white snow covering the platforms in front of the nearby Yaroslavsky, Leningradsky and Kazansky stations, according to images released by Russian television.

Trains departing from these stations link the Russian capital with St. Petersburg (northwest), Kazan (700 km east of Moscow) and Vladivostok (the Far East).

The fire broke out around 12:00 GMT in a two-storey brick warehouse, according to a statement from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The source added that at around 14:00 GMT, the fire destroyed about 2,500 square meters of the building.

The ministry said via Telegram that three helicopters and a train of firefighters were dispatched, and eighty rescue personnel went to the scene to fight the fire.

The RIA Novosti news agency quoted the Russian Railways company as saying that the fire “does not threaten passengers and does not affect the operation of trains.”