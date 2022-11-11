Home page politics

In the Ukraine war, Russia continues to attack the cities from afar. The retreat from Kherson continues. The news ticker.

Editor's note: All news and developments in the Ukraine war read in our news ticker. The information from Russia and the Ukraine come partly from the warring parties in Ukraine conflict and therefore cannot be directly verified independently.

Mykolaiv – In a new missile attack on Ukraine, Russia has destroyed a residential building in the city of Mykolaiv, according to sources in Kyiv. “Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. Search and rescue operations are ongoing,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday. This is the “cynical response of the terror state” to the Ukrainian successes at the front, said Zelenskyj. Russia does not let go of its “disgusting tactics”.

The Ukrainian governor of the Mykolaiv region, Vitaly Kim, said in the news channel Telegram in the morning that six dead had been recovered from the rubble of the five-storey apartment building. The number had increased again and again, after initially there had been talk of two dead and two injured after the rocket impact. Kim also published a photo and a video of the destruction. The building had collapsed.

Citizens of the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv stand in front of a field of rubble after a rocket attack. © BULENT KILIC/AFP

News about the Ukraine war: Russia blew up the bridge

Meanwhile, the General Staff in Kyiv announced that Ukrainian troops continued to advance after the announced withdrawal of Russian forces from the regional capital of Kherson. According to Ukrainian military information, however, the advance is slow. The reason is the fear that Russia could have mined the area when it retreated. Meanwhile, Russian women are threatening to to bring their men back from the front.

During their retreat, Russian troops are said to have blown up the important Antonivka Bridge over the Dnipro River, which was recently badly damaged by Ukrainian shelling. An initially unverifiable video was shown on social networks, which is said to show a recording of a heavy explosion. The massive damage to important bridges had meant that Moscow could no longer transport military equipment and food to the Russian-occupied areas west of the river. (mse/dpa)