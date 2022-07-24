July 24, 2022 16:15
The Russian Defense Ministry revealed details of the strike on the port of Odessa, southern Ukraine, on Saturday.
“The ship repair and modernization facility of the Ukrainian Navy has been decommissioned,” the ministry said in a statement.
For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russian missiles destroyed military infrastructure in the port of Odessa.
“The Kalibr missiles destroyed the military infrastructure in the port of Odessa with a high-precision strike,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
On Saturday, the Ukrainian military announced that Russian missiles had hit infrastructure facilities in the port of Odessa, a day after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to reopen ports on the Black Sea to resume grain exports.
Russia and Ukraine signed, in Istanbul, an agreement with the support of the United Nations, allowing the reopening of the ports of Ukraine on the Black Sea for the export of grain.
The agreement includes allowing Ukrainian ships to export grain and transporting it through the waters of the Black Sea, provided that the Russian naval forces are not exposed to it, and that Turkish officials check the shipments to ensure that the agreement is not used to smuggle weapons.
Source: agencies
