From: Stephen Krieger

Ukraine can expect deliveries of F-16 fighter bombers soon. A Ukrainian combat drone is shot down over Moscow. The news ticker.

Ukrainian drone above Moscow: Kremlin reports shooting down

USA agrees: Denmark and Netherlands should be able to pass on F-16s quickly

agrees: Denmark and Netherlands should be able to pass on F-16s quickly The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia, Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from August 18, 8:40 a.m.: Hours before attacking Moscow, Russia foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on its warships in the Black Sea. This is reported by the AFP news agency.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the drone was destroyed late Thursday evening by naval patrol ships 237 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol – the base of the Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow.

Attacks from both sides have escalated in the Black Sea since Russia pulled out of an agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain to be safely exported through the shipping hub.

Ukrainian drone over Moscow: Kremlin reports shooting down

Update from August 18, 7:00 a.m.: According to Russian sources, a Ukrainian drone damaged a building in central Moscow. “Around 4:00 a.m. Moscow time, the Kiev regime carried out another terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle on objects in Moscow and the Moscow region,” the Defense Ministry said. There were no injuries. A Reuters employee reported hearing a powerful explosion. Pictures show workers and rescue workers examining the roof of the unoccupied building.

According to Russian sources, a Ukrainian drone damaged a building in central Moscow. © IMAGO/Ilya Lazarev

According to the information, the drone was destroyed, its debris fell on a building in the Expo Center. The complex includes exhibition pavilions and multipurpose halls and is located less than five kilometers from the Kremlin. Air traffic at the four major airports around the capital – Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky – was briefly interrupted.

Ukraine War: Denmark and Netherlands should be able to pass on F-16s quickly

first reportKIEV – The US government said it would allow Denmark and the Netherlands to quickly transfer F-16 jets to Ukraine. The two countries have been given formal assurances that applications for permits will be expedited so that the fighter jets can be delivered to Kiev once the training of Ukrainian pilots and technicians is complete. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the US State Department of the German Press Agency in Washington. The United States must approve the handover of the military jets to Ukraine because the machines are being built by the US company Lockheed Martin and have sensitive technology on board. That’s why Washington has a say in who gets trained.

Lithuania closes two border crossings with Belarus

In response to the presence of Russian Wagner mercenaries in Belarus, Lithuania has temporarily closed two of its six border crossings with the neighboring country. By decision of the government of the Baltic EU and NATO country, the two checkpoints Sumskas and Tverecius will be tight from Friday until further notice. According to the Ministry of the Interior, concrete blocks and rolls of barbed wire should be erected there. The other four border crossings to authoritarian Belarus should remain open. (With Agencies)