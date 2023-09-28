Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

A Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 flies over the Donetsk region of Ukraine. (Archive image) © Imago/ZUMA Wire

In recent days, the Russian army claims to have destroyed Ukrainian jets. But the Russian Air Force is also suffering from the war in Ukraine.

Kiev – Ukrainian airports were considered safe for a long time. Western anti-aircraft systems have made it almost impossible to be attacked by Russian ballistic missiles or cruise missiles in recent months. But now it appears that the Kremlin has a new type of combat drone that could pose a threat to Ukraine. That’s what she reports Picture-Newspaper.

According to the report, there have been attacks on Ukrainian military airports in the south and west of the country in the past eight days. The Russian army released three videos purporting to show that Russian Lancet kamikaze drones hit the Kryvyi Rih airport twice and the Mykolaiv air base once, destroying a Ukrainian army MiG-29 on each occasion. The recordings have not yet been independently verified.

New drone attacks: Russia destroys several Ukrainian MiG-29 jets

Until now, military experts assumed that the Russian “Lancet” could only fly 40 kilometers. The military airport in Mykolaiv is 50 kilometers from the front and that of Kryvyi Rih is 70 kilometers away. The new form of kamikaze drone is called “Lancet-ER”, so it has an extended range, which the Russian army has now used for the first time in the war against Ukraine.

The MiG-29 jets are the most modern fighter aircraft the Ukrainian Air Force has. Kiev had 43 of these jets before the war, but Russian attacks have reduced the number. This is one of the reasons why Slovakia and Poland stepped in and delivered a total of 27 aircraft from their arsenals.

But the Russian Air Force also suffered losses in the Ukraine war. According to the British Ministry of Defense, the country has lost an estimated 90 aircraft so far. The Russian air force remains powerful, writes the ministry. However, since the war is lasting longer than planned by the Ministry of Defense, the loss and wear and tear of existing aircraft could weaken the Russian armed forces in the long term. (fmu)