RIA Novosti: Russian Air Defense Shot Down Two Hammer Guided Bombs and 16 HIMARS Projectiles

Senior officer of the press center of the “South” group of forces Sergei Rumyantsev stated that the Russian air defense (PVO) destroyed two Hammer guided bombs and 16 HIMARS rockets in the group’s area of ​​responsibility. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Rumyantsev specified that the air defense system also destroyed four Patriot anti-aircraft guided missiles and 153 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).