Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Press Split

The journey ends on a landmine: the MT-LB, which is apparently loaded with two tons of TNT, explodes in a huge fireball. © Screenshot Telegram/@In Factum

There are hardly any borders in the Ukraine war. Russia seems to be increasingly relying on “vehicle bombs”. A video shows one of them exploding far too early.

Donetsk – The losses are immense in the Ukraine war. On both sides. Soldiers and civilians alike are killed, vehicles are destroyed, buildings and entire streets are razed to the ground. As is often the case in bloody conflicts, in the eyes of those in command, at least in some cases, it is likely to be nothing more than collateral damage.

Wars require sacrifices. Many victims. Some of them are dead before they die. When they are abandoned and left to their fate. The individual counts for nothing, the victory over the opponent counts for everything.

Ukraine War: Kamikaze attacks by vehicles loaded with explosives

So-called suicide missions, which can hardly end well for attackers and defenders, are inevitable. The leaders in Moscow and Kiev not only send their subordinates to these. Unmanned vehicles are also given up so that they can cause the greatest possible damage to the enemy in a final service.

There were already reports in the summer, according to which Vladimir Putin has outdated armored vehicles loaded with explosives so that they can then be sent remotely on the final journey towards the Ukrainian positions. At that time, a video circulated showing a Ukrainian T-54 tank apparently hijacked by Russian troops, which ultimately caught fire on a landmine in the Mariyanka region.

Video: “3,500 dead or wounded Russians on the Dnipro”

“Vehicle bombs” in the Ukraine war: Video shows an attack with a Russian MT-LB

According to the British Ministry of Defense, this is a tactic that the Chechens adopted around 30 years ago. This is now turning around also Ukraine at. Now spread among other things the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel In factwhich often depicts scenes from the front, another shot of a kamikaze vehicle that failed to reach its destination.

In this case it is an MT-LB, an armored troop transport, but in this case it has no human cargo on board. At the beginning of the video, a soldier jumps from the side of the vehicle, which continues to rattle through the terrain. The driver obviously weighed down the accelerator pedal with an object.

The person runs away in the other direction; in the background you can see several dead military vehicles, some of which are still emitting columns of smoke. When the soldier arrives at two more completely destroyed and unusable tanks behind a small embankment, the camera pans up so that a wide open field comes into view.

The MT-LB is on its own: the soldier goes to safety after jumping from the vehicle. © Screenshot Telegram/@In Factum

Video of “vehicle bomb” explosion: MT-LB is said to have loaded two tons of TNT

Somewhere in the middle of this area there is an explosion, creating a huge fireball. The MT-LB blew itself up – far from its supposed target.

According to a pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel, which translates as “Crimean Wind”., the vehicle had two tons of TNT on board, so the scenes were taken in the Donetsk region. “The vehicle hit a landmine and caused a massive explosion,” it explains.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

In fact adds gleefully: “When will the Russian kamikaze mechs drive into the ‘pub’? Record a farewell video like IS did back then, then the propagandists will sell the whole thing as a ‘hero story’.”

Russian “vehicle bombs” explode too early: “This is how most of the occupiers’ attempts end”

The English-speaking and based in Kyiv portal Defense Express emphasizes: “This is how most of the occupiers’ attempts end when they use their ‘vehicle bombs’ on the battlefield.” As a result, countless destroyed military vehicles can be seen in the contested regions, but this can also be attributed to the Ukrainian units.

These are losses that are obviously taken into account and even provoked in Moscow. Because with this tactic there is a prospect of inflicting greater wounds on Ukraine than on itself. (mg)