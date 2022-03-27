The war between Russia and Ukraine has caused many victims, and at the same time, destroyed countless civilian homes. But recently the destruction of one of them was announced, which also represents a historical loss in terms of technological legacy.

It is the private collection of a computer enthusiast who had in his possession more than 500 pieces of retro systems and equipment from the 1950s to the early 2000s. This tragedy occurred in the devastated city of Mariupol.

This city is currently one of the hardest hit by the Russian army, which has subjected it to almost incessant bombardment day and night. Despite this, the Ukrainians do not give up and fight against the troops sent by Russia.

Unfortunately, and as a consequence of the combat, the Mariupol Computer Museum. That was something she shared Mark Howlett on Twitter and corroborated by Ukrainian Museum of Software and Informatics.

The aforementioned entity has facilities in Kharkiv and Kyiv. At least the owner of the museum in Mariupol, Dmitry Cherepanovhe is safe and sound.

But his collection of antiques spanning five decades of history is ruined. According to Cherepanov ‘there is neither my museum nor my house’since his home was also there.

The only thing that remains are the photographs and videos he took of his collection, which are now on display online.

It has been reported that the Mariupol Computer Museum in Ukraine, a privately owned collection of over 500 items of retro computing, consoles and technology from the 1950s to the early 2000s, a collection nearly 20 years in the making, has been destroyed by a bomb . pic.twitter.com/7xKi3yYjth — Lord Ass! 💙🇺🇦💛 (@Lord_Arse) March 23, 2022

Russia has devastated the city of Mariupol with its bombs

Sadly, it was to be expected that the Mariupol Computer Museum was destroyed. The city has received a terrible punishment. Russia does not seem to care at all about civilian losses. The museum was a showcase for some really important technology.

In addition to the museum’s website is Retro Bit Radioa signal that is host to itself Dmitry Cherepanov. There is an account in PayPal where donations can be made.

It is a shame to hear about the destruction of this museum. some comments on Twitter they point out that perhaps donations from other private collections could rebuild it.

But for that to be possible, the war between Russia and Ukraine must end.

In addition to the above, it is necessary that there are sufficient funds so that Cherepanov rebuild your home. Things look complicated but we hope that everything improves.

Sources [1][2][3].