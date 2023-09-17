The ministry said on Telegram that a drone was intercepted at 1:45 a.m. (10:45 p.m. GMT) over the Strinsky district of Moscow..

For his part, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a separate post on Telegram that “according to preliminary information, there was no damage or casualties at the site of the debris fall.”“.

“Emergency services experts are working at the scene,” Sobyanin added“.

Russian air defenses also destroyed two Ukrainian drones at 1:15 a.m. Moscow time (22:15 p.m. GMT) over the western coast of Crimea, and 30 minutes later four other drones were destroyed over the eastern and northwestern coasts of the peninsula, according to the Ministry of Defense..

The pace of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian territory has increased since Kiev began its counterattack in June..

These attacks are now targeting many Russian regions, including the capital, Moscow, as well as the Crimean Peninsula.