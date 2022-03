Ukrainian firefighters and security personnel at the site of a building hit by Russian missiles in Kiev.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Russia announced on Wednesday that the country’s troops had destroyed 64 military targets in Ukraine in the last 24 hours, even after announcing that it would reduce the military attack on Kiev and Chernigov. the spokesperson of Russian Defense Ministry Igor Koashenko, informed, at a press conference, that rockets and tactical aviation equipment were used in the actions. The source detailed that the destroyed targets include command posts, among them the Special Operations Forces base in the town of Berezneguvate in Mykolaiv.

“Near the town of Tumen, in the Rovno region, close to the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, in an aerial combat, a Su-24 plane of the Ukrainian air forces was shot down,” Konashenko said. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the beginning of the so-called “special military operation” in the neighboring country on February 24, 127 aircraft and 77 helicopters have been shot down.

Konashenko indicated that, with “high precision missiles”, fired from planes, two important fuel depots were destroyed, which were used to supply Ukrainian armored vehicles stationed in the Donbas.

He also stated that two artillery and rocket shells were destroyed with Iskander ballistic missiles in the town of Kamenka, in the Donetsk region. The self-proclaimed republic of Lugansk, recognized by Moscow as an independent state, announced today that regional militias had taken control of the town of Terna, on the border with Donetsk.