Russia destroyed on Tuesday night (18) during its missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, about 60,000 tonnes of cereals that were supposed to be exported by ship as part of the grain deal that Moscow abandoned on Monday (17). This information was revealed this Wednesday (19) by the Ministry of Agriculture of Ukraine.

“The night attack destroyed a significant part of the infrastructure for exporting grain from the port of Chornomorsk,” says a note published by the Ukrainian ministry.

The official text explains that “60,000 tons of grain that were supposed to be loaded on a large tonnage ship and sent through the grain corridor 60 days ago were also destroyed”.

Before announcing it was pulling out of the grain deal on Monday, Russia repeatedly stalled its operation, preventing necessary inspections for ships carrying the grains to enter the Black Sea, Kiev’s government said.

Russia also attacked the port of Odessa two nights in a row. During the last dawn, Russian forces launched more than 60 drones and missiles against Ukrainian territory.

The ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk, from where grain was exported under this agreement, were two of the main targets of the attack.

Russians will consider cargo ships as potential military targets

Also on Wednesday, Russia said it would consider all ships heading to Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea as “possible carriers of military cargo” and therefore potential war targets.

“In connection with the termination of the Black Sea Initiative and the closure of the maritime humanitarian corridor, from 21:00 (local time, 18:00 GMT) all ships en route to Ukrainian ports in the waters of the Black Sea will be considered potential carriers of military cargo,” the Russian Ministry of Defense warned in a statement.

“Consequently, the countries whose flags these ships belong to will be considered involved in the conflict in Ukraine on the side of the Kiev regime,” it added.

The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that, in addition, several maritime areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the international waters of the Black Sea were temporarily declared as “dangerous for navigation”.

Russia has already issued the relevant notices on the withdrawal of maritime security guarantees in accordance with the established navigation procedure.

Moscow on Monday suspended its participation in the grain deal that allowed Ukraine to export nearly 33 million tonnes of grain from three of the country’s ports in nearly a year of the pact.

Kiev is now seeking alternatives with the UN and Turkey to continue supplying its grain to countries in need, but Russia is threatening to act if that happens from Ukrainian ports.

The agreement – by which Russia pledged not to jeopardize the food security of the most needy countries and not to attack ships carrying grain through the Black Sea or the respective Ukrainian infrastructure – was rescinded with the suspension of the pact by the Kremlin.

In the last two days, Russia has bombed the port of Odessa and this Wednesday also that of Chornomorsk, both infrastructures from which Ukrainian grain shipments to Turkey departed.

Russia warned on Wednesday that the United Nations (UN) has three months to resume the agreement on the export of cereals through the Black Sea if “concrete results” are obtained regarding the fulfillment of the “Russian part” of the pact.

“The UN still has three months to come to fruition [do acordo] and achieve concrete results,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told radio station Radio Sputnik.

Zakharova added that in this case, Moscow will again discuss the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

The suspension of the agreement by the Russian side occurred because Moscow claimed that its conditions were not “being fulfilled”. Among them are the lifting of barriers to Russian exports of fertilizers and food.

The Kremlin assured that once its requests are fulfilled “it will immediately return to implementing the agreement”.

Among Moscow’s requests are the reconnection of the Russian agricultural bank, Rosseljozbank, to the SWIFT international financial system, the suspension of sanctions on spare parts for agricultural machinery, the release of logistical and transport insurance, the unfreezing of assets and the resumption of operation of the Togliatti-Odesa gas pipeline, which exploded on June 5th.