United Nations agencies on Wednesday unveiled a new platform that uses satellite imagery to monitor cultural heritage destroyed in Ukraine by the Russian-initiated war, and so far damage has been confirmed in 207 locations across the country, including 88 temples. religious.

The platform, currently accessible only via the internet by experts, is managed by the United Nations Satellite Center (Unosat), which will provide regularly updated information to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO).

“First we collect information about the damage that appears in the media and social networks, we try to confirm with more sources, and from there we start to collect satellite images that we analyze to confirm if such damage has occurred”, he explained during the presentation, UNESCO’s director of Culture and Emergencies, Krista Pikkat.

The platform shows images of the damaged sites before and after they were attacked, as well as a map showing their location, with damage statistics by region and by type of cultural property (religious, archaeological, etc.).

“This is a pilot experiment to see how we can compile this kind of information, and in the future we hope to expand the scope of the study to a global level,” Pikkat said.

The expert highlighted that UNESCO and Unosat “do not have the mandate to find out which side has done the damage” confirmed by the platform, which shows the regions of Donetsk, Kharkov and Kiev as the most affected by the damage to their cultural heritage.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, the war has caused damage to the national heritage of more than 7 million euros so far.

UNESCO warns that the damage to cultural properties observed does not just mean destroyed buildings: in many of them, such as museums or libraries, entire collections can be lost because they are outdoors or without adequate conservation conditions, especially with the arrival of winter, which many parts of Ukraine could be without electricity or heating.

The Paris-based organization, which presented this platform in Geneva where the Unosat analysis office is located, clarified that none of the seven Ukrainian World Heritage properties have been destroyed or damaged so far in the war.

Among these properties now protected from missiles are St. Sophia’s Cathedral in Kiev, the historic city complex of Lviv, and the tserkvas (wooden churches) scattered throughout the Carpathians.

UNESCO is working in Ukraine especially to protect the historic sites of Odessa, a city whose historic center is a candidate for inclusion on the World Heritage List.

Properties to be protected from attack in cities like Odessa are usually marked with an emblem in the form of a white and blue shield, which in theory tells the sides of the conflict not to attack them, as they are places of special historical importance.