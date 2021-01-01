The New Year’s bath is a tradition, even in Russia, where it is Siberian cold. These swimmers are called “walruses”. “Today, the water is at 2 ° C: it is good and gives shape, testifies Andreï Bougaï, walrus. It is an outside temperature of -33 ° C. That’s great !” A group of friends have met on the shores of Lake Baikal in Siberia for the end of the year. “Every year on December 31, my friends and I come to the lake, continues Andreï Bougaï. We run and we swim. It’s our way of welcoming the New Year. “

These intrepid underwear run a few miles in the snow before swimming in the freezing waters of the world’s largest freshwater lake. “We have the impression of being ten years younger, says Ksenia Novosseltseva, walrus. We are getting younger, more beautiful and healthier. “ Be careful with the risk of hypothermia: the sudden drop in body temperature can cause a coma or cardiac arrest.