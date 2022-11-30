Home page politics

Little space, nothing to wash and hardly any food: seven deserters are reported to Russia for being imprisoned in a basement. Danger for Putin?

Moscow – Poor equipment and high losses: In view of the catastrophic conditions in the army and the current military situation in the Ukraine war, seven soldiers no longer wanted to fight for Russian President Vladimir Putin – and refused to serve with weapons. But that cost the deserters dear: for two weeks they were locked in a cellar under inhumane conditions, along with 280 other conscientious objectors. But the procedure now has legal repercussions for the Russian state.

Ukraine War: Russia’s soldiers mutiny and resist imprisonment as deserters

The seven deserters reported to Russia for being imprisoned in the Ukraine war. This was reported by the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe. Accordingly, the soldiers submitted a statement to a Russian investigative committee. In it they apply for the initiation of criminal proceedings for abuse of office, kidnapping and unlawful detention, as the newspaper writes, citing the human rights organization Agora.

Lock up deserters: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. © Evgeniy Maloletka/Mikhail Metzel/dpa/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP

Among the men against the have mutinied in military service, it is about seven contract soldiers. In fact, they were supposed to be used in combat operations in the Luhansk region. But because of the “insufficient medical and material support” they decided to conscientious objection. They were immediately imprisoned in the basement with 280 other soldiers – under terrible conditions: “We didn’t wash once. There’s nowhere to wash. We only had wet wipes and that was it. We peed in a bucket in the room,” the paper quoted one of those affected as saying. Only once a day there should have been a little food. They were also threatened mentally and physically.

Deserting against Putin: High losses in the Ukraine war drives up the number of conscientious objectors

This is by no means an isolated case. While one of Putin’s companions quits after 25 years, there is no specific figure for the deserters. But reports keep popping up that within Putin’s army conscientious objection at the front, or chaos, and that Putin’s soldiers are even spiraling out of control. The troops are considered to be poorly equipped. Most recently, the Russian soldiers had little to counter the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Donbass and had to accept high losses, which caused rows of voluntary mercenaries, conscripts and professional soldiers to mutiny. In order not to have to go back to the front, some had Troop units destroyed their own tanks. Even members of Putin’s national guard was already noticed for refusing to obey orders in the Ukraine war.

In the Kremlin, the hustle and bustle is registered with eagle eyes. Putin reacted to the high losses by partially mobilizing 300,000 reservists to replace the fallen soldiers at the front. In order to maintain troop levels, the penalties for conscientious objectors and deserters were drastically increased in the same breath. According to a change in criminal law, refusing to obey orders can in future be punished with up to ten years in prison. In addition Prison sentences also flourish for voluntary captivity and for looting.

Putin before fall: Russia’s deserters in the Ukraine war can still be dangerous for the Kremlin ruler

However, it is unclear whether this will keep the Russian army together. In view of the high losses, the protest and resistance in the country against the politics from Putin to. After the partial mobilization and the new law against deserters, the opposition movement already called for action Fall of the Kremlin ruler – despite all the reprisals with which the Kremlin has suppressed the resistance movement in recent years. And many soldiers’ mothers have recently repeatedly complained publicly about their sons being called up.