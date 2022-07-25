Russia | Deputy Prime Minister Lindén: The government must figure out the tightening of Russian visa requirements – “the sooner, the better”

“My mental attitude is that the sooner, the better. My understanding that there would be restrictions there is very high,” says Aki Lindén, Minister of Family and Basic Services, who is deputizing for the Prime Minister this week.

In the State Council we need to find out quickly whether the granting of tourist visas to Russians could be limited, says the Minister of Family and Basic Services Aki Lindén (sd). He is acting as deputy prime minister this week.

“Here, we need to find out what the legal process for this matter is. So in practice, who does what and what. I just bet this has to go through now. Without a doubt, this has become an issue that needs to be discussed,” Linden tells HS.

According to him, proper civil service preparation must be done in this case. His own understanding of limitations is “very high”.

“My mental attitude is that the sooner the better.”

Largest parliamentary groups support limiting the issuance of Russian tourist visas.

Representatives of the Coalition, Sdp and basic Finnish parliamentary groups told HS on Monday that the granting of tourist visas to Russians should be tightened in Finland. According to STT, the center’s parliamentary group is also of this opinion.

“I think it is justified that the government should quickly investigate the limitation of tourist visas”, said the leader of the Sdp’s parliamentary group Antti Lindtman to HS by e-mail.

Visa matters do not belong to Lindén, but he is acting as deputy prime minister this week. They belong to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (green) is on vacation.

Finland opened its eastern border for Russian tourists at the beginning of July, when the restrictions on entering the country related to the corona epidemic ended.

Until then, Finland kept the eastern border almost closed for a long time due to the corona virus.