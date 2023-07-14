Deputies of Russia approved this Friday by an overwhelming majority law that prohibits gender transitions and, in particular, the adoption of children by transsexualsin full ultra-conservative turn of Russian society, especially after the offensive in Ukraine.

“This decision protects our citizens, our children,” the president declared on Telegram. Chairman of the Lower House of Parliament (Duma), Vyacheslav Volodin.

Marital status changes, sex reassignment surgery, and hormone treatments had become accessible in Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union.

But in a statement published on Friday, the Duma specified that the text prohibits “all medical intervention” for gender reassignmentsin particular the surgical operations and hormonal therapies.

also remains prohibited the change of sex in identity documents.

(Also: Colombian potato smuggling that puts Venezuelan producers in check)

The Duma specifies that the text prohibits “all medical intervention” for gender reassignment.

The text provides exceptions, under evaluation of a special commission, which allow these surgical interventions in cases of “congenital anomalies” in children during the formation of their genitals.

Similarly, the marriages involving a person transgender will be “canceled” after the entry into force of the law, specifies the Duma. Likewise, they will be prohibited from having children or adopting them in Russia.

(It may interest you: Colombia and other countries are asked for urgent actions due to the democratic crisis in Nicaragua)

The Deputy Chairman of the Duma and rapporteur of the bill, Pyotr Tolstoysaid that this measure is not retroactive and that Russian transgender people who have already adopted children will not lose custody.

The bill that was approved in the third and final reading. Now it must be validated by the Upper House of Parliament, the Federation Council, and then signed by President Vladimir Putin to enter into force.stages that are generally simple formalities.

(Keep reading: Why won’t Camilla, Queen Consort, get the annual income from the British Parliament?)

Since the offensive against Ukraine began, the authorities have multiplied conservative measures, especially against LGTB+, arguing that they want to eliminate behaviors that they consider deviant and imported from the West.

The impacts of the decision on the LGTBI+ population

To justify this bill, Volodin said on Friday that gender reassignment surgeries had skyrocketed in the United States in the past ten years.

“What a monstrous trend! It is a path that leads to the degeneration of a nation. It is unacceptable for us,” Volodin said.

According to Dvorkine, the ban on hormone therapy could “feed the black market for hormones” and their use without medical advice.

Before the Duma, he also argued that Russia would become “Sodom” if the country adopts laws similar to the European onesin reference to this mythical city of the Bible associated with the idea of ​​perversion.

(Also read: Joe Biden and Nordic leaders meet in Finland in a gesture of strength against Russia)

Before the approval of the text, Ian Dvorkinea 32-year-old psychologist who runs a Russian transgender aid NGO, Center T, told the AFP that he feared an increase in suicides in his community with this law.

According to him, the Russian state now designates the transgender people “as ‘enemies of the people’, deprives them of rights, of aid, and puts them outside the law.”

The ban on hormone therapy could “feed the black market in hormones” and his use without medical advice would represent serious risks, he warns.

(Also: Controversy in Florida by young people who caught gigantic python: “we were going to donate it”)

This Law has been classified as an attack on the LGTB+ community.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Friday that the concerns were “probably excessive.”

The Russian NGO Sphere, which defended LGBT+ people but was dissolved by the authorities last year, told AFP that the law was a “continuation of State attacks” against these communities.

(You may be interested in: The details of the meeting between Pedro Sánchez and Gabriel Boric in Spain)

Since 2013, a law in Russia already prohibits the “propaganda” of “non-traditional sexual relations”, a text denounced by NGOs as an instrument to repress the LGTB + community.

In December the application of this law was considerably expanded. Now it prohibits LGBT+ “propaganda” to all audiences, while previously it only referred to minors.

AFP