BI: Russia completely destroyed the Ukrainian fleet of Turkish Bayraktar, depriving Kyiv of the advantage

Russia has destroyed the entire Ukrainian fleet of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Bayraktar TB2, thus depriving the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of an important strategic strike weapon. About it informs Business Insider edition.

According to analyst Samuel Bendett, such drones work well in situations where the enemy does not have a sophisticated air defense system (air defense) and electronic warfare (EW) equipment, but Russia quickly began to use electronic warfare systems and shot down many Ukrainian drones.

He also noted that at the moment the Armed Forces of Ukraine are using the remaining Turkish UAVs for surveillance and reconnaissance, not using them in battles.

In May, the Ukrainian military shot down its own Bayraktar TB2 drone, which lost control in the sky over Kiev. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, this decision was made because the drone’s uncontrolled stay in the sky over the city could lead to “undesirable consequences.”