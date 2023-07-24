Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The Ukrainians register large troop movements by the Russians in the south of their country. Because Moscow’s armed forces are expecting a breakthrough on a sector of the front?

Berdyansk – Does Moscow believe the Ukrainians can achieve a breakthrough in their offensive in the south of the country? As the Ukrainska Pravda writes, Russia has allegedly moved larger contingents of troops from Mariupol to the city of Berdyansk on the Azov Sea.

Ukraine offensive: does the Russian army expect a breakthrough towards Berdyansk?

The online newspaper published photos accompanying the report, which are said to show two military convoys of about 30 vehicles each leaving the city and heading west. The information cannot be independently verified, as is so often the case in the Ukraine war.

Berdyansk, which used to have a population of 115,000, is said to be a target of the Ukrainian offensive, which (for the time being) has come to a standstill in front of Tokmak, about 100 kilometers north-west of the city. Is the Russian army now expecting a breakthrough right here while it bombs Odessa further west?

Russia is reportedly relocating troops in southern Ukraine. (Iconic photo) © IMAGO/Sergei Malgavko

“At least two convoys, each consisting of 30 units, were evacuated from the Novoazovsk region (in Donetsk Oblast, i. editor.) sighted towards the settlement of Manhush and Berdyansk. It was trucks with ammunition and towed Rapira guns, fuel tankers and buses with troops,” a Telegram post by Petro Andriushchenko, who is said to be the adviser to the original Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol, is quoted as saying. Since the beginning of the summer, it has been the largest Russian troop movement that he has seen, Andriushchenko said Ukrainska Pravda.

Ukraine offensive: Russian army is said to be moving troops to Berdyansk

According to maps from the US think tank Institute for the Study of War and the AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Berdyansk has so far hardly been fortified, while the positions, trenches and minefields around Tokmak are very dense and complex, which is why the Ukrainians are deploying different minesweepers there – including ones from southern Germany.

Will there be a major attack soon? Ben Hodges, Lt. Gen. Ret. D. of the United States Army, specifically assumes a breakthrough attempt by the Ukrainian army with 500 to 750 armored vehicles on a narrow front section in order to get behind the Russian main line of defense. “Wait for the heavy brigades to come,” wrote the former supreme commander of US land forces in Europe in early June in an analysis for the US think tank Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA).. The decisive moment will come “when hundreds of armored vehicles hit the Russian lines”.

Ukraine offensive: Russian armies are said to be divided in the south

Most recently, the Ukrainian offensive came to a standstill on a narrow, roughly five-kilometer-wide section of the front between the villages of Robotyne and Werbowe north of Tokmak, while the Ukrainians are increasingly protecting their tanks with so-called cage armor.

And there is one more thing that makes the Berdyansk scenario so interesting. The Ukrainian armed forces apparently want to split the 49th, 58th and parts of the 68th Russian army operating in southern Ukraine into two parts between Zaporizhia and Melitopol and Berdyansk, thereby cutting off any possible retreat towards Russia. Do Moscow’s troops, for their part, want to prevent this by turning Tokmak into a real Russian fortress? (pm)