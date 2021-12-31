Russia has deployed a new Star Wars-like missile system that has the ability to hit satellites and shoot down nuclear rockets, according to Russian state media. The S-550 defense system has successfully completed testing and has “entered combat service,” the Tass agency reported, citing a source within the Russian defense ministry.

The official called the defense system “absolutely new and unparalleled” and capable of “hitting spacecraft, ballistic missile reentry vehicles and hypersonic targets at altitudes of tens of thousands of kilometers.”

+ Russia conducts hypersonic missile launch test, says Interfax

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said last month at defense industry meetings in Sochi that President Vladimir Putin had emphasized the need to hand over the S-550 system to Russian troops, the report said.

The S-550 becomes part of Russia’s strategic air defense structure, along with the S-350, S-400 and S-500 long-range systems.

The announcement of the new weapon comes amid rising tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia’s accumulation of military equipment and thousands of soldiers along its border with Ukraine.

Putin demanded that the United States and its European allies provide security guarantees that they will not allow Ukraine to become a member of NATO and will not send forces or missiles into the former Soviet republic.

Negotiations between US and Russian officials have been scheduled for January 10 in Geneva.

Russia last month tested a missile that destroyed one of its satellites, creating a debris field that endangered International Space Station astronauts.

It is unclear whether the missile fired was an S-550.

A military expert told Tass that the new Russian missile system uses the principle of the kinetic energy interceptor to prevent a nuclear detonation when it hits a nuclear warhead.

Dmitry Litovkin told the channel that the interceptor allows the missile to “physically destroy the warhead and avoid nuclear explosions.”

“In the event that a warhead is destroyed, its fragments will create a radioactive background, albeit to a lesser degree compared to an exploding projectile,” he said.

Kinetic interceptors are hit to hit a target at high speed to destroy it, not an undefined explosive warhead.

